The Northern Philadelphia veteran rapper Freeway has a date all locked in for his new solo studio album entitled Think Free, and it’s sooner than you think. The project is set to take off worldwide on June 8, 2018, under the artist’s newly assigned legendary label Roc-A-Fella Records.

The new album comes as somewhat “bounce back miracle” after the thirty-nine-year-old former State Property emcee was diagnosed with kidney failure back in 2015. It not only was a major set back, but it threatened to put a sudden end to his career. Though no matter how hard the trials and tribulations, it appears Free’s back harder than ever. Prior to the release, Freeway stopped by Funkmaster Flex’s HOT 97 studio not long ago and gave one hell of a freestyle. He barred over certain topics for a hefty six minutes, including his kidney failure, Roc Nation.

Amongst the freestyle, Freeway dropped his first single since the kidney failure “All The Way Live” back on April 27, a now gee-up for the anticipated new album. Apart from that, it’s been a solid two years since his last and fifth studio album. The 15-track Free Will released on Babygrande Records back in April 2016. Now fans can finally settle for some new material from the freshly recuperated, legendary rapper who derived his name from the infamous Freeway Ricky Ross of LA.