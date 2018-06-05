The feds are looking for anyone that can give them information about troubled comedian Katt Williams’ money business and their investigation landed them right at model Hazel-E’s front door.

FBI and IRS agents made a surprise visit to Hazel’s house since the Love And Hip Hop star and the comedian have been an item for almost four years. The agents threatened Hazel with a warrant after she initially tried to curve their questions about Williams’ money. Hazel did go on to admit that Williams paid for her body’s cosmetic surgery two years ago.

Katt Williams has already had a busy year in court, being accused of assault by a man who claims Katt hit him with a salt shaker resulting in stitches and the 2014 accusation by his former personal assistant, who said Williams knocked her unconscious in 2014.

TheSource.com will bring you updates on this story as it develops.