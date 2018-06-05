Directed by Idris Elba, Yardie is set in the 70’s and ’80s and is about a Jamaican man who had a rough childhood with the haunting memory of the murder of his older brother Jerry Dread. He grows up in the hands of Kingston Don and King Fox who is a music producer.

He then travels to London, where he meets his childhood sweetheart again and his daughter who he has not seen since she was born. Everything seems to be going his way until he finds himself in the face of the man who murdered his brother. He then embarks on a quest for retribution which brings him face to face with crime and a dangerous gangster Rico.

The screenplay is by Brock Norman Brock and Martin Stellman, Yardie is inspired by the novel written by Victor Headley.

Check out the trailer below: