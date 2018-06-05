The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards was hosted by Insecure creator/star Issa Rae, who makes a bold appearance everywhere she goes.

“I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black,” Rae said, according to USA Today. “Only when it’s convenient. That joke was my choice, just like slavery.” What made the moment more savory is, Kim Kardashian was in the crowd, as she was on hand to receive the 2018 Influencer Award.

Kim has made it a point that she will ride-or-die for a man. She went on a full blown Twitter rant against Rhyme Fest, who tried to publicly shame Ye for his lack of support for his mother’s organization that he co-founded. But the beauty mogul didn’t have much to say to this time, as far as the public is concerned.

Issa’s joke was a response to Yeezy’s infamous TMZ rant, where he said slavery was a choice. The Life of Pablo rapper briefly addressed the incident, not exactly explaining why he said what he said, but giving us insight that Kim was upset with his actions.

On a lighter note, the HBO star also mentioned Virgil Abloh during her onstage comments Monday night. “A man making clothes too expensive for everyone regardless of race,” she joked. “That is the future liberals want.”