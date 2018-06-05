Get the tweets lined up, J. Cole has once again gone Gold with no features. Well, unless you want to take kiLL Edward into consideration.

The latest effort from the leader of Dreamville, K.O.D., has done it all from dominating tweets with fan’s at the moment listening reactions to take festival stages and landed the creator in a couple of high-profile interviews. Now it’s time for the body of work to rack up hardware.

K.O.D. has already received Gold certification for the United States and now J. Cole can celebrate his single “ATM” joining in on the Gold status. The RIAA achievements for both records are likely not the last on the way to platinum plaques.

Congrats to Cole and the Dreamville team, be sure to hear the album and more Cole classics when he goes on tour with Young Thug later this year.