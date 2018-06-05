Reports from New York City this morning state famed fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment Tuesday morning (June 5) as a result of suicide.

TMZ reports local authorities found Spade at 10:20 am ET after hanging herself. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spade was 55 years old at the time of her death. She was the former co-owner of the Kate Spade New York brand, a staple in the fashion industry and recently was at the helm of a new brand, Frances Valentine.

More details will be provided when they become available.