As details surrounding Kate Spade’s suicide continue to unveil, new reports say the NYC-based fashion designer left a suicide note addressed to her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

According to TMZ, the note was retrieved from a bed near her body. “Law enforcement sources” say the note reads, “Be — I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

Spade was found by her housekeeper in her Park Avenue apartment bedroom at approximately 10:00 a.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities saw her hanging from a red scarf in her room.

The designer’s family released a statement about their loss, saying, “We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Spade’s former company, Kate Spade New York — Tapestry, Inc. purchased the company for $2.4 billion last July — paid tribute to the late fashion icon via social media with a message that reads, “Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed…We honor all he beauty she brought into this world.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).