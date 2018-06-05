The King has claimed his throne.

On Tuesday, 2K Sports announced LeBron James will be the cover athlete for NBA2K19‘s 20th Anniversary Edition. James last appeared on the cover of NBA 2K14 as a member of the Miami Heat.

The Anniversary Edition has “exclusive James themed content and items,” and can be played beginning on September 7, four days ahead of NBA 2K19‘s official release.

The NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition comes with a slew of extras, including virtual currency, a special LeBron James MyTEAM card and more LeBron-centric in-game items like 25 pairs of Nike shoes and LeBron MyCOURT customizations.

Physical items included with the 20th Anniversary Edition include a LeBron NBA 2K19 poster, sticker sheet, and “custom wristband” with LeBron’s “chosen words” from the cover. Some of the “chosen words” include “Strive for Greatness,” “Driven,” and “Equality,” picked by James for their personal “special meaning.”

NBA 2K19 launches September 11, and the 20th Anniversary Edition unlocks September 7 and comes to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.