Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Diplo, Janelle Monae, Miguel, Fat Joe and more are set to perform in Philadelphia September 1-2, 2018 for the ‘Made In America’ Festival.

While Post Malone and Nicki Minaj have been deemed the headliners, the real treat will be the post-lock up performance Meek Mill is set to blaze the Philly stages with. After a very tumultuous few years in the media, it’s safe to say a home-town show will be just what Philly needs to get it’s front-man back into the good graces of the world.

However, there may be one person in Philly who isn’t psyched to see the ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ emcee. Nicki Minaj, Meek’s ex and fellow MIA performer, went through a very public breakup a few years back and we’re not sure if things are copacetic between the two.

On the bright side the duo have plenty of time to patch things up before September and it’s clear that individually, their focus has been on making a major comeback in music leaving less energy for the “stuntin’ on my ex” mentality.

We’ll see how it all goes down in September. For most hip-hop hearts, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj would be enough to satisfy one’s musical bass-bumping musical palette. But the good folks at MIA have also slated Zedd, Alessia Cara, 6lack, Belly, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Sabrina Claudio, Jessie Reyez, Louis The Child, Tchami, Lil B, Gunna, Snakehips, Juice WRLD, BlocBoy JB, SOB x RBE, Sheck Wes, SAINt JHN, Jay Park, Saweetie, A$AP Twelvvy, Cashemere Cat, Jai Wolf, TOKiMONSTA, Preme, White Reaper, Clairo, Show Me The Body, Code Orange, Turnstile, Saba, Anna Lunoe, Bloodpop, Injury Reserve, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Davido, Shoreline Mafia, Elohim, Lost Kings, Forth Wanderers, Kweku Collins, Odie, Maxo Kream, Armani White, Amara La Negra, Buzzy Lee, Mir Fontane, Trouble, JPEGMAFIA, Tyla Yaweh, City Morgue, Louis Futon, Lophiile, Wicca Phase Spring Eternal, Orion Sun and Zahsossa to perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8th and there are special discounts for TIDAL members. Can’t make it out to Philly? Fear not. The whole shabang will be streaming live on TIDAL.com.