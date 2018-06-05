The National African American Museum is honoring Oprah Winfrey with her own exhibit.

“Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture” will showcase numerous video clips, interviews, clothing, personal photos and journal entries from the 64-year-old media mogul, as per the Washington Post.

“What’s interesting is the same way America thought about Walter Cronkite — you could trust Walter Cronkite and his opinion — they trust [her],” said the museum’s director, Lonnie G. Bunch III. “An African-American woman becomes the person American turns to.”

Bunch added the point that all fundraising was done through the museum’s scholars.

The exhibit will also explore her upbringing during the 50’s and 60’s, her work for 25 years on The Oprah Winfrey Show, as well as her philanthropic work.