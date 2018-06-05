In the latest act of pettiness, President Donald Trump cancels the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House on the eve of the expected visit.

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Since then, there has been plenty of commentary regarding the situation with much of that coming from the professional sports world in support of the Eagles. According to TMZ Sports, soon-to-be-inducted Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens stated that the president was not uninviting the Eagles but rather that the team didn’t want to go.

“I’m sure it wasn’t him uninviting the Eagles,” Owens said. “I’m sure they didn’t wanna go! So, how does he uninvite people that didn’t wanna go?! Come on dog, let’s keep it real!”

Owens is right to a degree to feel this way. The Trump administration has been acting like a rogue agency all in the NFL’s business. The Trump administration canceled the Philadelphia Eagles appearance, simply because only a small number of players seemed interested in the White House visit.

Owens, a former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice, also commented on the NFL policy put in place last month mandating that players stand for the national anthem. The policy also gives players the option to stay in the locker room during the anthem.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I just think they’re taking away people’s freedom of speech, their rights.”