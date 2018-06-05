In 2018, there are three types of Kanye fans. Those who hate him, those who love him and those who support him for better or for worse. The caveat? Your placement in that dispositional pyramid may have a lot to do with what Kanye’s Twitter fingers are up to that week.

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve noticed the constant conversation surrounding Kanye’s brand, and mental health, on social media. Think pieces and conspiracies threads were cultivated to interpret what the king of cryptic tweets really meant when he rocked the MAGA cap on Twitter and his unwanted, yet, passionate views on slavery via his visit to the TMZ offices. His verbal antics DEFINITELY got folks talking but is it convincing people to shut up and listen to Ye?

The seven-track album is projected to move between 175,000 — 190,000 equivalent album units, with 70K-80K coming from pure album sales which aren’t bad for today’s times. It’s actually hella good considering the project’s length. So, one can be led to believe that the metaphorical fires Kanye started actually paid off. However, artists looking to follow this formula should be wary. If Kanye had not prepped the public for this moment via his proclamation of “God status” in Zane Lowe interviews and displayed addictive yet cringy public indiscretions, things may have fared differently.

In a time where the artist’s every move is a part of their brand, the line between free thought and intellectual identity is pretty thin. In the case of Kanye, it’s been proven time and time again that what most consider outlandish, he considers on-brand which fuels the love, hate, or indifference most fans are accustomed to feeling about him.

In essence, theoretically, Kanye’s recent antics are just another part of the marketing roll-out for his music. While the numbers reflect favor, Kanye may be one of the few entertainers who can get away with saying whatever he wants without directly having to face consequences (cc: Rosanne Barr), no matter how problematic it is.

In an ideal world, “art” and “the artist” would be as separate as church and state, but as the lines of personal branding and personal identity blur, love and hate in the eyes of the public could be one tweet away.