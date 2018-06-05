Viola Davis is about to turn Hollywood up with a new movie titled, Widows. The Academy Award-winning actress will be starring alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, and Elizabeth Debicki in the action-packed film.

Fans will be seeing Davis in a completely different light as she takes the leadership role, but instead of just drawing out the blueprint, this time, she is executing it as well with 3 other widows who lost their husbands in the middle of a bank robbery. The ladies are left with heavy debt and now, they are out for revenge and finishing what their law enforcement husbands started. Davis’ character speaks in the trailer introducing the plot, “Something happened tonight. Something bad. Our husbands aren’t coming back. We’re on our own. They stole a lot of money, and now people want it from us.”

Check out the debut trailer below: