Since #MeToo launched, the international movement has helped expose perpetrators of sexual harassment and assault, from high-level Hollywood magnets to record label honchos. Even with all that they’ve already accomplished, Woody Allen thinks they could use a little branding boost. Better yet, he thinks he can help with that: Allen believes he should be “the poster boy” for the #MeToo movement.

Allen, who has faced serious sexual misconduct allegations in the past, explained his brilliant idea in a new interview with Argentinian news outlet Periodismo Para Todos (via Variety). What makes him qualified to be the face of such an important entity, you wonder? Well, according to Allen, his glowing track record speaks for itself — out of the hundreds of actresses he’s worked with, no one has ever accused him of being inappropriate, and he’d like a gold star for that achievement.

“I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one — big ones, famous ones, ones starting out — have ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.”

In the same discussion, Allen also addressed the past allegations against him. In the ’90s, Mia Farrow accused him of molesting their adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Although investigations eventually turned up no evidence of wrongdoing, and the director himself has repeatedly denied the claims against him, Dylan’s brother, Ronan Farrow, maintains Allen is guilty.