If Aimé Leon Dore isn’t currently on your style radar, now would be a perfect time to get familiar with the brand as they gear up for a fire capsule collection dropping later this week.

The upcoming summer 2018 set features a variety of dope T-shirt options, in addition to more cut-and-sew pieces such as swim trunks, polos, shorts, and carry-alls. The Manhattan-based clothier is influenced heavily by Hip-Hop culture and the ’90s, so we’re pretty sure it won’t be hard for you guys to find something fresh in this set.

Expect the Aimé Leon Dore Summer 2018 capsule to arrive this Friday (June 8) both online and at its physical store on 179 Mott St.