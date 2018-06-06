Jay-Z and Beyoncé kicked off their OTR II tour at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales tonight. While stans are fawning over Hollywood’s royal couple in Europe, the Internet is going crazy over family photos that were displayed on the jumbotron during the show.

Knowing Jay and Bey have been through some hard times over the past few years, fans were elated to see images of the entertainers loving their family and renewing their vows, including pictures of twins Sir and Rumi.

The Twins! 👶🏽👶🏽💕 #Beyonce #Jayz A post shared by lovebscott (@lovebscott) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

The excitement started when various images of the stars holding their twins — individually and together — gleamed across Principality Stadium’s big screens. The photos were accompanied by messages that read “Love is Universal,” and “Love Never Changes.”

Rumi and Sir Carter debut on #OTRII! pic.twitter.com/k66EgzzE1Y — BΣYΦNCΣ HUB (@theyoncehub) June 6, 2018

The last and only other time the public has seen Sir and Rumi was on their 1-month birthday. Bey uploaded a glamour shot of her newborns to her Instagram page with a caption that read, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”

Jay and B’s next tour stop takes place this Saturday (June 9) at Hamden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. And now that the twins are on the run, too, it’s only a matter of time before fans see their faces again.