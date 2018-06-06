After taking over the game alongside Drake with his breakout Billboard 100 hit “Look Alive,” BlocBoy JB ‘shoots’ us with another delivery of new music off his new SIMI mixtape.

The new music video for “Mamacita” was directed by Icy House Studios and features the Memphis rapper in the heat of a dance-off. As he hits his trademark Shoot — the dance that’s become a viral sensation this year — a mariachi band and flamenco dancers join in on the fun that seems to last all night. The future is definitely looking bright for the 22-year-old emerging MC.

Watch the music video for the OG Parker-produced track above, and stream SIMI right now on all music platforms.