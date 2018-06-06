Warner Bros. has a few big-name stars in mind for the lead role in the new Willy Wonka movie and Donald Glover is on the studio’s shortlist to portray the titular character.

Paddington director Paul King had been hired to direct a new Willy Wonka movie at Warner Bros. that would give us a reimagining of the character originated on the big screen by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The shortlist of stars who could potentially tackle the role of Willy Wonka include Solo: A Star Wars Story scene stealer Donald Glover.

Glover’s star is on a meteoric rise thanks to his FX series Atlanta, his continued success as his musical alter-ego Childish Gambino. Glover is “actively chasing” the role of Wonka, and he would certainly give an enthusiastic and energetic performance that’s fitting of the character.