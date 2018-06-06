J. Cole’s childhood home was spray painted over the weekend, the message left was questioning about his care for his hometown.

The local ABC affiliate reports the front exterior of the home in Fayetteville, North Carolina was tagged with the message: “J. Cole… Do you even care about the ville?”

The home has had a place etched out in Hip-Hop history, most notably during the release of his surprise album 2014 Forest Hills Drive. In the artwork, Cole sat on the rooftop and used the home in supporting visuals. The home also has been a key component of anecdotes that Cole has spoken about in his raps. Recently, Cole repurchased the home and aimed to turn it into a rent-free home for single mothers and their families.

The critical message of the spray painting is odd. Many fans have pointed out online the numerous efforts to give back to Fayetteville and even bringing some of the biggest acts in Hip-Hop to the city for performances.

The spray paint has been covered and J.Cole’s team has not confirmed the incident occurred, nor have local authorities who have not received any formal reports.