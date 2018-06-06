The front exterior of J. Cole’s childhood home in Fayetteville was defaced over the weekend.

According to ABC 11, the residence was spray painted with the words, “J.Cole…Do you even care about the ville?”

Photos of the vandalism surfaced on Monday, but law enforcement can’t confirm when it exactly happened because it was never reported and the motive is unclear.

The message has since been painted over.

Cole purchased the home, which was featured on his 2014 album Forest Hills Drive. He recently announced he plans to convert the home into a rent-free home for single mothers and their families.

Cole told Combat Jack in 2015.