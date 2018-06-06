J. Prince Says Kanye Called To End Drake & Pusha T Beef, Says Cash Money Has No Money On ‘Ebro in the Morning’

Needless to say, J. Prince is becoming a very important piece of the puzzle in the Pusha T vs. Drake beef.

After claiming that Drake recorded a diss track that could’ve ended King Push’s career, the Rap A Lot CEO told Ebro In The Morning both he and Kanye West wanted to put an end to the Pusha/Drake beef. Prince also took credit for ended the beef between Pimp C and Master P back in the mid 90s.

The Dirty South rap mogul also asserts that the Drake and Pusha T beef crossed the line, citing that Drake’s unreleased diss track was out of Drake’s character.

See the interview in its entirety below.