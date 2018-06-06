With DC film universe is a bit behind in release compared to the Marvel juggernaut. Origin stories have been laid for Wonder Woman and Super-Man and we also go the clash of the latter with Batman. Group films also released in Justice League but one that is frequently revisited is Suicide Squad. The film starred Jared Leto who gave a mixed-reviewed performance for The Joker, but will now get his own stand-alone film.

Variety reports that Leto will serve as both the executive producer and star in the film that will be connected to the Suicide Squad and Justice League.

The release will be the second spin-off film from the Suicide Squad movie as the Joker’s love interest, Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie will also get a film called Birds of Prey.

It will be interesting to see how the film will be received this time with Leto having a big hand in its production. No matter how well it goes, he will likely be subject to Heath Ledger comparisons.