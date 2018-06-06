New York is keeping their foot on hip-hop’s neck. Just ask King Bless and Dave East. The NY representers linked up for a pensive track titled ‘Love & Fear’ which offers a testimony for their rise to success in music.

The journey isn’t over and it’s clear that the love of music trumps all fear.

King Bless, a Bronx native who discovered his love for rap through rap-battling at an early age, has had lows in his life which resulted in some jail time, and highs which resulted in Bless refocusing his energy and going hard in the studio. The Boogie down has not had a front-runner since the passing of Big Pun and Bless is looking to get the borough back on the map one track at a time.

Dave East is as loyal to his home state as his name implies. East Harlem’s own is not shy about his unexpected rise to fame and the trials and tribulations it took to get there. In “Love & Fear” he talks about how he has overcome fear for the love of music. East has been a proponent of lyricism and proves that he’s not one to contradict his personal vindications.

King Bless and Dave East prove to be kindred spirits of rap on ‘Love & Fear’ as they represent the state that birthed its existence.

Check out ‘Love & Fear’ below for more.