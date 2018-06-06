size? and Nike Get Wild With the Air Max 95 “Safari”

Nike has always done well when it comes to utilizing the “Safari” print, and now the fan-favorite design makes it onto a fan-favorite silhouette with U.K. sneaker retailer size? also on board.

This special edition Air Max 95 is the first release in an even wider “Safari” pack, with all shoes in the set incorporating the Swoosh’s signature ostrich skin pattern. Black, white, grey and a Nike-exclusive “Carrot” orange colorway bounce off each other perfectly to create a clean blend throughout the silhouette’s ribcage-inspired structure.

The Nike Air Max 95 “Safari” will arrive exclusively at size? and its retail locations for £130 (just over $174 USD) beginning this Friday (June 8).

Images: size?