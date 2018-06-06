The International House Of Pancakes Changes Its Name From “IHOP” To “IHOB”

It’s the end of the delicious, late night era.

After 60 years, a national breakfast chain is making a big name change.

IHOP, which stands for International House of Pancakes, will be changing their name to IHOb, according to the chain’s social media accounts.

Although many people can assume the “b” will stand for breakfast, IHOP is leaving the name change ominous, asking customers, “What could it b?”

The company also posted a Twitter poll with four options on what the “b” could stand for, asking customers to choose between biscuits, bacon, butternut squash and barnacles.

IHOP said they would reveal what the “b” stands for on June 11. Until then, customers are left to wonder.