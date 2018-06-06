Words by Shatay Speights

Fashion icon Victoria Beckham has been designing for over a decade, experiencing great success with her eponymous fashion label since 2008. Now, the artist formerly known Posh Spice has her eyes set on developing a skincare line.

After conquering the fashion world, the former Spice Girls member set her sights on the beauty industry. In 2016, she collaborated with Estée Lauder to produce a 14-piece makeup collection inspired by her signature style. Her newest venture will be developing the skincare line, as Beckham said via Facebook livestream to reveal her upcoming launch. She told fans that she was in the process of creating her own color, skincare creams and a fragrance.

She also mentioned in the video her need to make products that were lacking in the current industry, stating, “As a woman, I want to make the things that I need in my life, the things that are missing.” The fashion killa has always been vocal about creating the products she wants personally, whether it be in her closet or makeup bag. Further details have yet to be officially released, but it would be interesting to know whether the skincare line will be another collaboration with Estée Lauder or be an extension of the Victoria Beckham brand itself.

Stay tuned for more information on this latest offering in beauty from Victoria Beckham. What do you hope to see from her skincare line?