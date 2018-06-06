Whitney Houston's Bible is on Sale for $95K

Whitney Houston’s former landlord of her Newport Beach luxury rental is selling a bible she left behind for a whopping $95,000.

The late singer rented the home from 2009-2011. The owner reportedly found the Bible, old clothes, and CDs by the trash after she moved out. Afterwards, he contacted her agent about the items, but he was told that he can keep them and signed an NDA.

The Bible has Whitney’s handwriting all over it, documenting life events like the day she got married to Bobby Brown and her daughter’s birthday.

The owner sold the home in 2012, and threw out all the other items except the Bible because he thought it’ll be an “interesting” investment if he found a buyer.