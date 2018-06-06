If Kanye West’s goal was to have his listening party be a trending topic, his mission was accomplished. The exclusive, star-studded event went down at Diamond Cross Ranch, a reclusive refuge where West holed up in Jackson Hole, during the album’s creation and launch.

The Blast spoke to the ranch’s owner Jane Golliher about her thoughts about the aftermath of the listening party for Ye, and she said it was the “most confusing” event they’ve ever hosted. The event was planned in three days, and Yeezy was prone to change his mind “every 30 minutes.” Noise was also an issue.

Quiet hours began at 10:00pm, but the event didn’t kick off until 9:30pm. So the neighbors were not happy about that at all.

Golliher and her team reportedly have no hard feelings against West and his team specifically, but in the future, they will only be holding events for “good music” of the non-rap variety.