Those Are Not Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Twins in Those On The Run II Tour Photos

On Wednesday (June 6) night, Jay-Z and Beyoncé kicked off the first night of their joint tour On The Run II in Cardiff, Wales and shook the masses.

The megastar Hip-Hop couple was shown each holding a set of infants twins with the phrase “Love Never Changes” and “Love Is Universal” slated on two digital cards. Fans of both acts, by nature, were under the impression that the twins were the couple’s discreet Rumi and Sir Carter. The “Crazy in Love” singer gave birth to her beloved twins last June, in which their first birthday is currently on the rise.

Ever since their birth, she has managed to maintain their profile supremely low and has yet to release an official clean-cut image of the pair. The only official photograph of the twins is Beyoncé’s record-breaking Instagram flick/post, where she is seen in a floral decor, divinely positioned holding her newborn babies.

The uproar of Rumi and Sir Carter’s public coming ran rampant amid social media just hours after the photos surfaced Principality Stadium. Unfortunately, the showcased infant twins were not of the megastar couple according to BuzzFeed.

A representative of Beyoncé confirmed with BuzzFeed in a very simplistic manner, when asked by the pub if the twins held by Bey were indeed hers with the response, “It’s not.”

Now, the masses are wondering who the adorable mystery babies are. Of course, those are some very lucky babies who are already in the heights of fame. And as for the BeyHive, the official coming of Rumi and Sir Carter coming to reign in itching anticipation.