It’s old news when it comes to Roseanne’s racist tweets about former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett. Although it’s been dealt with and Roseanne has been cancelled, emotions are still strong regarding the situation. It’s simply not tolerable in any way, shape or form. Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, was prepared to leave ABC if they didn’t deal with it the way they did.

“I was literally coming out of the show and I was like f*** this. I was going to go crazy. I was going to call my agent and go on Don Lemon and other shows.”

Before Barris was able to quit and start a campaign rebelling against ABC, he called up Channing Dungey, ABC’s president and expressed his outrage to which Dungey told him to just wait as the network itself was preparing for the cancellation announcement along with pulling the reruns from airing altogether.