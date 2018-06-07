Chris Rock on the Obamas’ Netflix Deal: ‘I Want Him Above That’

Not everyone is happy about Barack and Michelle Obama inking a multi-year Netflix deal. Chris Rock thinks the former President shouldn’t be concerned about Rotten Tomatoes scores.

The comedian did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and said he didn’t want Barack and the former First Lady making their money on Netflix.

“I don’t want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score,” Rock said. “I want him above that at all times. Make your money, but I don’t want [him] to be involved with that.”

Rock, who also has his own $40 million Netflix deal, says he would just “send them over to Donald Glover” for advice. “That’s what I’d do.”

Chris isn’t the only one unhappy about the deal. The announcement ignited the #BoycottNetflix and #CancelNetflix trending topics on Twitter. New York Post reporter, Jonathan Tobin, claim they’re cashing in on their time at the White House.

“Now former presidents are treated like dowager empresses to whom the nation owes not merely deference but a living in spite of the fact that their status as an ex-commander in chief has become an ATM machine with no withdrawal limits,” Tobin wrote.