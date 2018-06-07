Diddy was one of the first people to express support for Pusha T’s Daytona album. In fact, he referred to it as a “classic.” Earlier today (June 7) he called into The Breakfast Club to share his opinion on the ongoing feud between Push and Drake.

From his perspective, battles are apart of the culture and Push is the most skilled opponent Drake has faced thus far.

“It’s a part of Hip-Hop,” he said. “If you’re trying to be the best MC, there is going to be battles. At this juncture in time, it’s like kind of safe. When we was having battles, it was getting unsafe. I think this is the most skillful artist that Drake has come up against. And Drake likes the smoke, he loves the smoke.”

While Diddy agrees Drake was well served to listen to the advice of Hip-Hop O.G. J.Prince, and remain silent, but he acknowledged in the heat of battle–no response means “he took the L.”

Charlamagne Tha God praised the decision, calling it a win for “team dark skin.” However, in light of declaring Puaha T the winner, the Bad Boy boss was understanding of the Toronto rappers position. He alluded to being in the same position when he told B.I.G. not to respond to 2pac’s “Hit Em’ Up.”

Although he gave Drake the loss, he remains confident this is far from career ending. Ultimately concluding “life goes on.”

