J. Prince has been out on a press run for his forthcoming book The Art & Science of Respect: A Memoir by J. Prince, however, it has been overshadowed by his intervention in the Pusha T versus Drake feud.

Rap’s Godfather says he personally called The Boy and asked him not to release what he describes as a “career ending” response to the G.O.O.D Music President, which would’ve also taken shots at Kanye West. J. Prince says Ye called him to basically say he’s a family man and doesn’t want any smoke.

The Internet is dragging Drake for falling back from the feud because he had a lot of energy for Meek Mill and continued to egg on the beef long after it died with his OVO performance. J was asked in a recent interview why didn’t he intervene then, and he revealed that he actually did. “Actually, I did [Laughs]. A lot of people don’t know. I contributed to bringing peace to the Meek situation in a time where it was really needed,” he answered.

He went on to say that the situation reminded him of the Biggie and Tupac beef, and we all know how that ended up. J. Prince says he warned Puff Daddy and Big to leave LA before he was killed. “I wanted to let them know that what I felt and what I heard in the streets. It wasn’t safe for them to be in LA and I had the opportunity to share that information with both of them.”