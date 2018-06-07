Kanye West is making super last minute changes to the lyrics on his latest album, Ye.

The lyrics to the album opener, “I Thought About Killing You,” now has an added line about Ye’s controversial slavery comment, as per HipHop-N-More. “If I wasn’t shinin’ so hard, wouldn’t be no shade / Buckwheat ass n***a, it’s gon’ be otay / Sorry, but I chose not to be no slave / young n***a shit, n***a, we don’t age,” the free thinker raps.

The updated version of “I Thought About Killing You” appeared on all streaming services on June 5th. You can listen to it below:

If we’re lucky, maybe he’ll continue to make revisions and give clear explanations about his most recent stunts. T.I. and Pusha T claimed that we were going to get all the answers we wanted from the album, but we’re still waiting.

How do you like Ye?