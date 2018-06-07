Kanye West announced his latest album in April, but there weren’t many details about the album up until a week before its debut. There were no promotional singles, no confirmed guest appearances, no concrete tracklists, and no album title.

The “Gold Digger” rapper is known for unconventional album rollouts, but it turns out that details were kept tightly under wraps because he was prepared for last minute changes. Emphasis on last minute changes.

The beauty mogul shed some light on the creative process behind Ye in a recent interview during the listening party in Wyoming.

“He had a whole different album, and maybe two weeks ago, he just came in, woke up one morning, and redid the whole thing. Like, new beats, he did the whole thing all over again,” she told Power 106’s J Cruz and CeCe, before speaking on her time in Wyoming. “It’s actually really, really cool. It’s really chill […] It just seems nothing matters when you’re here. You can just unplug when you’re here. [Kanye] can actually just focus, because if he records in L.A. or New York, there are so many people who want to stop by. He’s just, like, ‘I can’t. Like, I just gotta go away.’”

Kim also revealed that Yeezy spent a month in Turks and Caicos working on the album, but he prefers to record in Wyoming. Additionally, she was very involved in the process as Kanye asked her opinion on every track.

“He loves to hear, like, a female’s perspective […] It’s always, like, ‘OK, you have to hear every word,” Kim explained. “On the car ride here, I was like, ‘No, no. You gotta to take this line out.’ […] That’s why they’re about to pull up now. He was literally finishing. We went back in to record two more lines of something that he was like, ‘Oh, it’s off.’”

Check out the interview below: