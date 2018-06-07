Tha Carter V may arrive soon as fans and Lil Wayne can now rejoice. The longstanding lawsuit between himself and his record labels has reportedly reached a settlement. Ultimately, Wayne walks away with more than $10 million dollars.

Back in 2015, he sued Birdman and Cash Money Records for $51 million dollars, He filed a separate lawsuit against their parent company Universal Music Group as well. The fallout between the once tight-knit family began in 2014 when Weezy publicized his frustration over his album release.

Now, The Blast reports Wayne’s attorney Howard King filed a motion with the courts on May 23 which states all parties involved are ready to settle.

As part of the settlement, Tha Carter V will be released by Universal and the New Orleans rapper is free to leave Cash Money Records. Universal will pay for the settlement with no money coming from Birdman.

Although Wayne wanted to take Nicki Minaj and Drake with him, it appears Cash Money and Universal will retain rights to those artists.

Still, he gets what he asked for including the eight million dollar advance owed to him for the album and an additional two million dollars for completing the album.

With this in mind, this legal battle has been a topic of conversation over the past few years. Hip-Hop heavyweights like Rick Ross have spoken out against Birdman for his handling of his flagship artist. Furthermore, Pusha T began taking shots at Cash Money for the same reason

Roughly four years after the initial announcement of Tha Carter V we are still waiting to hear what it sounds like.