Words by Kyra Donahoo

With the rise in chunky sneakers bringing way to a sporty, grunge-like flavor in our daily wardrobes, Maison Margiela blesses us with another luxury trainer that will burn heavy on the pockets.

Their latest multi-colored sneaker hones in on a deconstructed look, with its razed shoelaces playing off a duct-taped sole that emphasizes the reconstructed look of the sneaker. This silhouette in all its eccentric glory serves up a mash-up of materials, ranging from leather to knit, with a construction that looks like it’s being held together by a hot glue gun. Hints of green and red add a little spice to the black and white base, making these a fun shoe to look at even if you lose your wind looking at the price tag.

Even though designer sneakers are never a necessity to be fly, the Margiela Fall/Winter 2018 Fusion Sneaker is a worthy addition for those living life boldly with a bit of edge. Head over to Bergdorf Goodman to purchase them now for $1,645 USD.