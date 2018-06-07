The anonymous man accusing Usher of giving him herpes wants a judge to order the “Let It Burn” singer to turn over his medical records.

John Doe, whose identity remains confidential, along with Quantasia Sharpton and a Jane Doe are all suing the famed R&B singer, alleging he put them at risk of contracting herpes. Usher allegedly didn’t disclose he had the virus when they slept with him. They are seeking unspecified damages.

John Doe, who claimed he had sex with the award-winning performer at massage parlor in Los Angeles, recently filed lawsuits in the case in which he accused Usher of refusing to hand over confidential medical history and possible past settlements that he believes are key pieces of evidence in settling the case in his favor.

Doe claims Usher has refused to hand over the documents and tried to invoke attorney-client privilege and physician-patient privilege in an attempt to keep the records out of the case.

The accuser wants a judge to file a motion to require Usher to give up that information and to hand down a protective order on the records. He said public distribution of his medical history would be an invasion of privacy and bring on distress and embarrassment. Specifically, the accuser claims the medical information he already got from Usher, which was found during the suit, could lead the star to be harassed and ridiculed if it leaked.

For Usher’s part, he has refused to answer the accuser’s multitude of questions and accused him of attempting to harass him with his demands.