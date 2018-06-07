Meek Mill has been released from prison about a month ago. Ever since his release, he’s been sitting down with big-name interviewees to share his story and spread awareness when it comes to the criminal justice system. His story has touched numerous people but that still doesn’t distract us from awaiting new music and performance dates. Luckily for Meek fans, he’s been busy on that end of the spectrum too.

He’s currently in the line up for two of the biggest events including Summer Jam and Made In America. Now, let’s add the 2018 BET Awards to the list! It was just announced yesterday via social media that he is set to perform both at the BET Experience (June 23) and the award ceremony (June 24). Although there’s no word of what he will be performing, fans are assuming it will be tracks off of his latest album, Wins & Losses. He took the time to express his gratitude via Billboard: