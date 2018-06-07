Meek Mill has been released from prison about a month ago. Ever since his release, he’s been sitting down with big-name interviewees to share his story and spread awareness when it comes to the criminal justice system. His story has touched numerous people but that still doesn’t distract us from awaiting new music and performance dates. Luckily for Meek fans, he’s been busy on that end of the spectrum too.
He’s currently in the line up for two of the biggest events including Summer Jam and Made In America. Now, let’s add the 2018 BET Awards to the list! It was just announced yesterday via social media that he is set to perform both at the BET Experience (June 23) and the award ceremony (June 24). Although there’s no word of what he will be performing, fans are assuming it will be tracks off of his latest album, Wins & Losses. He took the time to express his gratitude via Billboard:
“Looking forward to returning to the stage to perform at this year’s BET Awards and BET Experience. I wouldn’t be here without all my amazing fans who have supported me more than ever these last few months, so this year’s BET Experience concert at Staples Center is going to be extra special. Can’t wait to see y’all there. And of course love to everyone at BET for always being a great partner and always supporting me.”