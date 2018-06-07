Rihanna has been making moves and keeping it under wraps. Although she hasn’t come out with new music for quite some time, she’s had other projects in the works such as her makeup and lingerie lines and now she’s featuring in Ocean’s 8.

Not too long ago, we all saw her in a photo with actresses such as Sandra Bullock and Mindy Kaling. Fans everywhere were trying to figure out what’s next to come for the “Needed Me” singer. Jump forward in time and it’s officially announced that she will be playing the role of Nine Ball, who is a “tech-aficianado/hacker whose self-assured demeanor is even more accelerated by her locs.”

During a recent interview with Refinery 29, Yusef Williams, Rihanna’s hairstylist, reveals the significance of Ri Ri’s hairstyle, “We thought it would be strong. Her locs would maintain that tie to Africa. She’d keep her accent. She wasn’t just going to be some American girl in this movie. Nine Ball is still a Caribbean girl that just happens to be in America.”

Ocean’s 8 releases in theaters everywhere on June 8th.

Check out Rihanna’s lovely locs below:

