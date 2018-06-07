Words by Shatay Speights

What a time to be booked and busy for athlete and entrepreneur Serena Williams, as she makes a victorious return to the tennis courts after winning her first match at the French Open just last week.

Coming back from the excitement of the birth of her daughter and her Grand Slam match triumph, Williams has a lot to celebrate, the most recent accomplishment being the launch of her debut fashion collection, “Serena.”

The Compton-native is no rookie to the fashion industry. She has collaborative collections with HSN and Nike under her belt. However, “Serena” is her first rendezvous into proprietary fashion. The collection of pieces launched is part of a 12-piece curated capsule and features styles that range from comfy athleisure to trendy, ready-to-wear chic attire.

In reference to “Serena,” the “Sorry” video co-star hopes that this sartorial offering will empower and inspire women to express their creativity and individuality in all avenues. The Being Serena star also states, “I absolutely love this collection because it represents all the facets of my life as an athlete, an entrepreneur, and now, a mother. We’re all on a journey that delights us with highs and challenges us with twists and turns, which shapes us into who we are and who we want to become. I’ve learned to embrace and celebrate this process of individual growth and dedicate this collection to all women who want to join me in showing the world our true selves.”

This initial limited edition capsule from Alexis Olympia’s mother comes ahead of the 75-piece collection that will release this summer and fall. “Serena” will feature trendy and affordable pieces with prices ranging from $35 to $250.

Shop “Serena” now at serenawilliams.com. What items are your favorites? What looks do you think the future collections from Serena will feature?