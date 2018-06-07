The Game Loses Lawsuit, Will Have To Pay $7M For Sexual Assault

This week, an LA judge threw out the $20 million lawsuit against Viacom filed by Compton emcee The Game while simultaneously losing a lawsuit filed against him by Priscilla Rainey in 2015.

The woman claims she was assaulted by The Documentary rapper on the set of reality show She’s Got Game in an LA bar, based on women competing to date The Game.

The Game sought over $13 million in damages in the suit to cover the cost of the judgement, claiming that the media company should’ve never let the woman on the show because of her criminal history which includes aggravated battery and several felony arrests.

On Tuesday, the judge asserted that Viacom was within their first amendment rights to cast Rainey in the show and dismissed the rapper’s lawsuit.

Rainey’s $7 million is still pending, with The Game ordered to pay seven digit settlement, which Rainey says that The Game is trying to avoid paying.

The Game expressed his disgust via Instagram saying, “That thirsty Gatorade mascot of a transvestite WILL NEVER see $10,000,000 or anything close 2 a penny of my money… this broad ain’t gettin sjudgmentEvery girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her.”