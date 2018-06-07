The World Underground Festival Announces It 2018 Lineup W/ Dave East, Ghostface, Raekwon And Azealia Banks

From the creators of Hip Hop Most Infamous Battle Platform Team Back which changed the culture with epic ciphers with artists such as Cyhi da Prynce, Joell Ortiz, Krizz Kaliko, Denzil Porter, Dizzy Wright and Rapsody too name a few Heavy Hitters. A combined viewership of about 55 Million Streams on their Youtube Channel.

Today, World Underground announces their 1st Annual 3 day Festival in Long Island City, Queens NYC at the Melrose Ballroom.

AUGUST 29TH

Concert featuring Dave East (Marlon Craft, Siimba, Radamiz, more!)

Music Marketing Conference hosted by GPME Agency

Wrld dance competition

Open graffiti wall (Rooftop Lounge)

Fortnite challenge (Arcade)

100 Cyphers for charity (Recording Studio)

AUGUST 30TH

Concert featuring Azealia Banks

(Oshun, G.l.a.m., Coco Mamba, more!)

Wrld emcee competition

Live Serato DJ & Beat making courses (Artist Lounge)

Open graffiti wall (Rooftop Lounge)

Culinary Catering (Kitchen)

AUGUST 31ST

Concert featuring Ghostface Killah n Raekwon

(Locksmith, Loaf Muzik, Chris Rivers, more!)

Live Art & Animation Exhibit

Emperor Of The Mic™ (bbx series)

Bar Fight™ (cypher series)