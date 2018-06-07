Tory Lanez is having a pretty memorable 2018 campaign.

His album Memories Don’t Die was released at the top of the year, spawning hits like “B.I.D.” and “Real Thing.” But he’s about ready for another album, “or 2.”

When he announced that he was releasing a Latin album, it was certainly an eyebrow raiser, but from the sounds of this preview, it doesn’t sound disappointing. The Toronto-rapper took to Instagram to tease the Ozuna-assisted single, “Pa Mi,” which means for me in English. This is not a nod to the record on his last album, “4 Me.”

The single is featured on his Latin Trap album titled, El Agua. He already has a fire collaboration on its way Friday. Are you ready for more Latin Tory?