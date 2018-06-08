21 Savage vowed not to buy jewelry anymore, and it looks like it’s paying off.

The rapper’s manager took to Twitter in February to announce that he would no longer be spending his hard earned money on jewelry. Instead, he will be investing in cryptocurrency and property.

21 Savage no longer wears jewelry …. buying houses .. investing in businesses …. crypto & youth start ups is what he wanna make cool for young rappers to do — Stone Mound Meezy (@MEGAMEEZY) February 26, 2018

Celebrity jewlers just lost one customer, but 21’s bank account is definitely thanking him for it.

In a recent Vogue feature, the Atlanta rapper explained that flashy jewels were unnecesary.

“I stopped wearing jewelry for a couple of reasons,” he explained while headed to the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2019 menswear show in NYC. “One is because everybody wears jewelry. I outgrew it; I’m getting a little wiser and growing so … Another reason is because the richest people that I’ve ever met in my life, they’ve never had on jewelry. Every time I meet someone who’s very, very rich, like wealthy, I’ve never seen them with jewelry on. And ever since I’ve been saving money and not spending it on jewelry, I’ve been getting way richer.”

Check out the interview in its entirety below.