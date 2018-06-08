Anthony Anderson will use some of his time away from being a husband and father of five on Black-ish for a starring role in the forthcoming Netflix film, Beats. Deadline reports the film is scheduled for a 2019 release date and is currently filming.

Beats is a Chicago based film about a rising rapper and a former music manager who is no longer at the top of the game. The film will also star Khalil Everage, a 17-year-old product of the Windy City, in what will be his debut. Anderson will be the manager to Everage’s rapper in the film.

The film is from Global Road Entertainment and 51 Minds Entertainment and will have Chris Robinson at the film, who has been behind fan favorites like ATL and The New Edition Story, with the script coming from Miles Orion Feldsott.

The music scene of Chicago will be highlighted in the film and will also provide efforts to the project as Young Chop is curating new tunes for its release. Chicago leading lady Dreezy will also co-star in the film, which will also have a bit of New York City flavor in Dave East who will also appear. The cast is rounded out by Uzo Aduba, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Anthony Anderson has already had an impressive 2018. The fourth season of Black-ish recently wrapped up with rave reviews and a fifth season on the way. With the NBA Season concluding you can also catch him as the host of the NBA Awards at the end of the month where the MVP will be announced among other awards.



Photo courtesy of Getty Images