Lonzo and The Entire Ball Family Cut Loose for ‘Ball in The Family’ Promo Video

It’s Balling season.

Ahead of Sunday’s Ball In The Family season 3 premiere, LaVar, Lonzo, LiAngelo, LaMelo, and Lonzo’s trainer/manager, Darren Mooreor, are hyping fans with a Big Baller Brand video, “We Do It For The Fans,” featuring Lonzo and LiAngelo.

"We Do It For The Fans" Season 3 drops Sunday, only on Facebook Watch.

“We Do It For The Fans” is the family’s first music venture as a family, but it’s Lonzo’s latest entry into the rap world. The L.A. Laker released his debut mixtape, Born 2 Ball, just after Valentine’s Day.

In the video, Lonzo and LiAngelo take the spotlight by dropping a few verses about their love for the fam.

The two-plus-minute visuals feature plenty of BBB cameos, from LaVar and Tina to LaMelo’s Lamborghini to dancing grandparents to Darren Moore (a.k.a. D-Mo) dropping his signature line, “Get your merch,” over and over again.

The upcoming Ball season will trail the family as they take on new roles and adventures: LiAngelo pursuing his NBA dreams; LaMelo doing his thing in the JBA; and Lonzo preparing to welcome his first child with his high school sweetheart, Denise Garcia.

As you can see, even after a few “set backs,” the Big Baller Brand is still going strong.

Ball in the Family’s season 3 premieres this Sunday, June 10 on Facebook Watch.