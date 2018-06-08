Without a doubt, Cam’ron is one of the greatest style influencers of his generation. He has already lent his style to Reebok to use for both the Ventilator and DMX Run 10. This time around, he brings the Dipset drip to Allen Iverson‘s Reebok Question.

Images of the upcoming collaboration have started to circulate via Instagram. We have become accustomed to seeing leather on this model but it appears Cam is switching things up.

Instead, a gray suede dominates the base, complemented by a purple camo pattern on the toe-box and heel. Dipset’s spell-out logo is featured on both the eyelets and lace tips.

Meanwhile, no Dipset item is complete without their signature eagle logo. Hence it is proudly displayed on the tongue. Other signature style notes include the iconic flip phone which has been silver-plated to make a unique heel accent.

In addition, the insoles offer their own unique flare. The left bare’s an artistic drawing of the sneakers, stamped with the Dipset eagle and Reebok Classic logo. The right offers a graffiti-styled “Killa Cam.” A purple rubber outsole completes the look

A release date hasn’t been announced yet but Killa Cam shared images of the sneakers on Instagram, letting fans know they can expect to see these in the fall. These #Flee4’s are already his favorite.

2018 has been a good year for the Reebok Question. Already, we have seen a Jet Life collaboration with Curen$y. Now Killa Cam is on deck. We’ll have more news on this Cam’ron x Reebok collab as it comes available.

Source: Solecollector