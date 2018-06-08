World-renowned chef, author, and television personality Anthony Bourdain committed suicide today. He was 61.

CNN confirmed his death in a statement released on Friday.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

As the host of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, he introduced Americans to new cultures and cuisines from around the world. Viewers enjoyed the quick trips across the globe while sitting at home. In fact, his show remained a fixture on CNN since its premiere in 2013. The unique mix of travel, food, and personal stories earned him multiple Emmy Awards. In 2013 he also earned a Peabody award. Judges acknowledged him for “expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure.”

According to CNN, he was in France to film an upcoming episode for his show when authorities found him unresponsive in his hotel room, Friday morning (June 8).

Bourdain initially rose to fame after his book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly became a best seller in 2000.

Eventually, he would bring his brutally honest attitude to television as the host of A Cook’s Tour, which aired on the Food Network. Then he went on to host Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations on the Travel Channel before coming to CNN.

Suicide continues to make headlines considering fashion designer Kate Spade also committed suicide earlier this week.

Unfortunately, the Center for Disease Control reports suicide rates have increased by 25 percent across the U.S. over the past 20 years.