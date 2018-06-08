Diddy Criticizes NFL Over Anthem Rule: ‘I Don’t Want To Be An Owner Anymore’

According to Diddy, it just wasn’t meant for him to be a NFL team owner.

Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was one of the last two people to bid on the ownership of the Carolina Panthers, but he recently told BigBoyTV that the NFL’s new policy prohibiting players from kneeling on the field during the National Anthem makes him happy to not have won the bid.

Calling the National Football League’s National Anthem rule “oppression,” the Bad Boy empire CEO’s feelings about making a positive change in professional sports is pessimistic at best.

“I don’t want to be associated with oppressing black men. I don’t want to be associated with telling grown ass men what they can do and not do.”

He asserts that Black athletes in general must stick together and fight against the league and he’ll continue to support their endeavors.

The protest of violent deaths of Black men at the hands of police all over the country was first brought to the forefront of the NFL by the San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaelernick, who was the first player to kneel during the National Anthem, becoming an icon of the protests againt police brutality in sports and society.